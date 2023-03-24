Two Dead, 9 Missing, 6 Hospitalized In RM Chocolate Factory Explosion: Reports

Two people died, nine were unaccounted for and several were hospitalized in an explosion at a West Reading chocolate factory Friday, March 24, according to developing reports.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion and flames that broke out at RM Palmer Company around 5 p.m. According to the New York Times, six patients were hospitalized at Reading Hospital.

West Reading police tell 6abc and Fox29 that two people died in the 2nd Avenue blaze. Nine others were missing.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag put out the following statement:

Videos circulating on social media show the explosion on 2nd Avenue.

RM Palmer Company was founded in 1948, and is known for making seasonal chocolate novelties, its website says.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

