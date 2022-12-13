Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says

Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced.

Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported.

There, officers found multiple gunshot victims, including 18-year-old Amiere T. Bibbs, who was declared dead at the scene. Three other teen victims aged 16 to 18 were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said at the time.

The youths were students at Governor Mifflin School District, and the deadly brawl sent shockwaves across the community.

Investigators soon determined that a group of teens had gotten into a fight at the park before the shots rang out.

Now, Berks District Attorney John T. Adams says three people are in police custody on charges related to the deadly shooting.

Anthony Boria and Julian Evans both face third-degree murder charges, the DA said in a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Also charged is Henry Madera Jr., who was arrested in Florida early on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

The brawl that led to the shooting was captured in a cell phone video, and detectives believe it may have involved up to 30 individuals.

The investigation remains ongoing, the DA added.

