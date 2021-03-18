Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Tilden Twp. PD Seek ID For Man Suspected Of Stealing $399 Worth Of Merchandise From Lowe's

Nicole Acosta
The man suspected of stealing Lowe's merchandise valued at $399. Photo Credit: Tilden Township Police Department
The alleged thief's gray Ford sedan leaving the Tilden Lowe's. Photo Credit: Tilden Township Police Department

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole $399 worth of merchandise from a local Lowe's.

A man was caught on surveillance video entering the Lowe's in Tilden Township and grabbing a Dewalt Combo Tool Kit valued at $399 around 7:45 p.m. on March 7, Tilden police said.

The man was then shown running through the store with the merchandise and leaving through the lumber exit/entrance doors, police said.

The man reportedly left the parking lot in a gray Ford sedan with the tool kit, police said.

The same man is also believed to have committed the exact same crime, in the same fashion, 30 minutes prior at the Lowe's in Pottsville, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information regarding the identity of the man, to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.

