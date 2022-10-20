Three Men Convicted In Murderous Berks County Drug Trafficking Ring

Three men were convicted on multiple charges for their roles in a murderous drug trafficking ring operating in Berks County, authorities said.

Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25, all of Reading, were found guilty at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearms offenses, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The organization was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnappings, and conspiracies to kidnap in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide that happened on January 28, 2018, authorities said.

The ring used several buildings, homes, guns, and "acts of violence" to traffic methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine, prosecutors said.

More than 15 people were indicted in the years-long investigation. Twelve people have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, apart from the guilty verdicts announced Thursday.

Two other members, Mariela Alvarado and Owen Malave-Medina, were sentenced to 14 years and seven and a half years in prison, respectively.

“Today’s verdict indicates a very successful prosecution of this violent DTO that created mayhem in our community," Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said. "

"These convictions indicate that the jury has held the leaders of this organization responsible for their acts of violence and drug trafficking, and as a result they will never be a threat to our community again.”

