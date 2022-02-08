Third Man Dies In Reading Shooting Spree: Report

A third man has died after a 24-hour shooting spree in Reading, WFMZ reports.

Samuel Castillo, 36, died Monday, Aug. 1 at Reading Hospital after being found shot inside a vehicle on Locust Street and Greenwich Street around 12:35 a.m., the outlet says citing the county coroner's office.

Two other men were also killed in separate shootings in the city within 24 hours of each other, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents as of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

