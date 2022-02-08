Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: PA Daughter Stabbed Mother To Death In NY: State Police
Police & Fire

Third Man Dies In Reading Shooting Spree: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Reading police.
Reading police. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

A third man has died after a 24-hour shooting spree in Reading, WFMZ reports.

Samuel Castillo, 36, died Monday, Aug. 1 at Reading Hospital after being found shot inside a vehicle on Locust Street and Greenwich Street around 12:35 a.m., the outlet says citing the county coroner's office.

Two other men were also killed in separate shootings in the city within 24 hours of each other, authorities said.

ALSO SEE: Three Shootings, Two Murders Within 24 Hours In Reading: PD

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents as of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.