Police & Fire

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

Cecilia Levine
Hamburg Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
Hamburg Emergency Medical Services, Inc. Photo Credit: Hamburg Emergency Medical Services, Inc. Facebook

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.

She was not wearing a helmet, authorities said. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

