SWAT Standoff: Berks Domestic Incident Involving Firearm Leads To 36-Year-Old Man's Arrest

A 36-year-old man was in custody Friday morning after a nearly 5-hour standoff with police in Berks County that began Thursday night, the Reading Eagle reports.

Sean M. Butler Jr. had been involved in a domestic assault involving a firearm on the 2200 block of Spring Street in Spring Township, the outlet says citing local police.

Butler was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center where he awaits arraignment on charges of simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and a weapons offense.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from the Reading Eagle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.