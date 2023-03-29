Suspects Used Skimming Devices At ATMs Across Berks County, Police Say

Police are seeking a pair of men who they say committed credit card fraud and used ATM skimming devices across Berks County.

Spring Township police believe it happened on March 3, according to a release from Crime Alerts of Berks County. The pictured suspects drove throughout the county accessing ATMs using "cloned" credit card numbers and withdrew cash from victims' accounts, authorities claimed.

Investigators say the suspects may have used skimming devices to obtain the card details. Early this month, five such devices were discovered on ATMs in Montgomery County and on gas pumps in Bucks County.

The Berks County suspects ended their spree on Sunday, March 5 somewhere near Flushing, New York, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Alerts of Berks County at 1-877-373-9913 or the Spring Township Police Department at 610-678-3431.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.