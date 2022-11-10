Suspects Sought In String Of 'Organized' Berks Co. Walmart Thefts: Police

Police in Berks county are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a string of highly-organized thefts from the Caernarvon Walmart, authorities say.

The first incident took place on July 7, police said, when four people walked into the 100 Crossings Blvd. store and stole two shopping carts filled with merchandise.

Surveillance footage captured two women filling the carts before meeting a man in a white Dodge pickup truck in the parking lot. A fourth suspect is listed but his suspected role in the heist was not described.

Suspect number 1 in the August theft is said to be a Latina woman aged 18 to 25 with a tall, thin build, glasses, and her hair in a bun.

Suspect number 2 is described as a Latina woman aged 18-30 years old with a thin-medium build and her hair up in a bun.

Suspect 3 is said to be a white or Latino man aged 30-40 with a medium build, short black hair, and a beard.

Suspect four is described as a male, age unknown, with an average build and short black hair.

The second theft occurred on Oct. 22, when Caernarvon police say two men loaded a cart with computers and TVs before running out a rear exit to meet a third suspect in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The crew stole almost $5,000 in electronics, police say, and are suspected in similar heists at Berks, Montgomery and Delaware county Walmarts.

Suspect one in the October theft is described as a black or Latino man aged 30 to 40 with a tall, thin build.

Suspect two in the October theft is said to be a black man aged 30 to 40 with a medium to heavyset build.

Suspect three in the October heist is described as a black or Latino man with a medium build.

Area residents who can identify the suspects are asked to call Caernarvon police at 610-286-1012, or Berks Crime Alert at 1-877-373-9913.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.