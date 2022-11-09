Contact Us
Suspect Sought In Fatal Shooting Of Pottstown Man: Police

Jabar Hill (left) and Marc Lockman (right), both 24, are charged with the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne in Reading last weekend, say police. Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Reading, and are now asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. 

Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was shot dead on the 400 block of South 16th Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, authorities said. 

Etienne was rushed to Reading hospital where he died, they added. 

Investigators said they are charging Jabar Hill and Marc Lockman, both 24, with the killing. 

Lockman was taken into custody Saturday a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting, police said. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, they added. 

Hill is still at large, police say. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or call Berks County Crime Alerts anonymously at 1-877-373 -9913.

