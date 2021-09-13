Suspect Sought In 2018 Reading Triple Homicide

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a newly identified man who they believe is the prime suspect in a triple homicide that occurred nearly three years ago in Reading.

Marli Alonso, 18, Omar Harris, 20, and Joel Cintrón, 19, were shot dead in the 600 block of Moss Street on Dec.12, 2018, according to the Reading Police Department.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for Jairo Guerrero-Bautista for 1st-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder, and related charges.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Guerrero -Bautista is asked to contact Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

