Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Suspect Sought In 2018 Reading Triple Homicide

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jairo Guerrero-Bautista
Jairo Guerrero-Bautista Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a newly identified man who they believe is the prime suspect in a triple homicide that occurred nearly three years ago in Reading.

Marli Alonso, 18, Omar Harris, 20, and Joel Cintrón, 19, were shot dead in the 600 block of Moss Street on Dec.12, 2018, according to the Reading Police Department.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for Jairo Guerrero-Bautista for 1st-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder, and related charges.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Guerrero -Bautista is asked to contact Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.