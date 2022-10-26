Contact Us
Suspect ID'd In Muhlenberg Murder Of Former NFL Player

Mac Bullock
Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a former NFL player in Muhlenberg last week.
Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a former NFL player in Muhlenberg last week. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Facebook/Jay Flexin On Em

Authorities believe they know who shot and killed former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard at a Berks County bar earlier this month.

As Daily Voice has previously reportedDennard was shot dead at Legends bar on North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. 

Now, township police are charging Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, with first-degree murder, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to court filings. 

Judicial records also show that Pizarro was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and receiving stolen property in a 2016 case, though details were not immediately available. 

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Pizzaro's arrest, WFMZ reports

To submit a tip, call Berks County Crime Alerts at 877-373-9913 or text "alertberks" to 847411. 

