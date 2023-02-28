Suspect Charged With 2016 Killing Of Berks Biker

Nearly seven years after the fact, a suspect is charged with the 2016 murder of a motorcyclist in Berks County, District Attorney John T. Adams announced.

Darrell A. Johnson, a 37-year-old Pottstown resident, was charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault, and related counts after he was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 28, the DA said.

According to investigators, Johnson was responsible for the botched robbery that killed 28-year-old Michael Shields on Aug. 6, 2016. Prosecutors say Shields and his friend were on the 600 block of East Ben Franklin Highway in Amity Township when Johnson tried to steal Shields' motorcycle.

During the crime, Johnson shot Shields dead and pistol-whipped the friend, according to police.

The investigation was "initially" handled by Amity police and Berks detectives, authorities said. In the years since, "evidence was obtained that linked (Johnson) to this crime," the DA wrote. Prosecutors did not describe that evidence Tuesday.

Johnson was already jailed on unrelated charges, and will be arraigned on the new charges "at a later date," Adams' office said.

