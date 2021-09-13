Suspect At Large In Double Reading Shooting

A suspect is still at large following a shooting in Reading Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to North 10th Street and Spring Street found two "juvenile males" with gunshot wounds, according to the Reading Police Department.

Both boys were transported to Reading Hospital for treatment. One boy was left with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other with critical injuries, police said.

Investigators believe an unidentified suspect fired shots at the boys while they were walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted at the group and not a random incident.

There is no description of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.”

