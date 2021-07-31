Support Surges For Grieving Dad Following Reading House Fire

Support is surging for a Reading family who lost three of its own along with their belongings in a blaze earlier this week.

More than $11,500 had been raised as of Saturday on a GoFundMe for Aaron "Ace" Torres, mourning the loss of his partner, Catherine Torres, and two of their kids.

Catherine, 32, and 9-year-old Christian Torres died of burns and smoke inhalation following the blaze at 936 Muhlenberg St., Thursday morning, the Reading Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at 9:41 a.m. to find the 2.5-story building ravaged by flames that had spread rapidly from the downstairs kitchen.

A good Samaritan rescued 7-year-old Aubrey Torres, who was in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, fire officials said.

Firefighters also rescued a 2-year-old girl, who was in critical condition at the same hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page for the family, the toddler later died of her injuries, while fire officials confirmed Catherine and Christian died of smoke inhalation and burns, fire officials said.

The fire was deemed accidental in nature.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.