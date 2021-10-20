Contact Us
Support Surges For 5 Children Of Berks Woman Shot Dead By Husband

Nicole Acosta
Airic, David, Johnathan, Luis, and Lili.
Airic, David, Johnathan, Luis, and Lili. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Support is pouring in for the loved ones of a Berks County woman shot dead by her husband on Saturday.

As of Wednesday, nearly $14,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for 33-year-old Heidi Lopez's five children, who also happened to witness their mother's murder at a home in Leesport.

Ernesto Lopez shot his wife during a domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself, WFMZ reports citing local authorities.

He died Sunday evening at Reading Hospital, the outlet says.

The tragedy left Airic, David, Johnathan, Luis, and Lili in the custody of Heidi's brother Miguel and his wife Heather. "They went from a family of six to a family of 11 in an instant," GoFundMe organizer Victoria Cosenza wrote.

"Along with learning to grieve and live without their parents, they also will live with the trauma of witnessing the tragedy," she added.

Heidi, who was born in Reading, was remembered on her obituary as a natural caregiver who helped care for her older brothers since she was a young girl.

A memorial service will be held at the Blue Marsh Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

Click here to donate.

