Stolen Vehicle Crashes During Reading Street Chase: Police

One man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a family's car during a police chase in Reading.

Officers were on patrol near 9th and Penn streets at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 when they noticed a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported as stolen in Chester County, Reading police said in a statement.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled before police could pull him over, traveling north up 9th Street before heading east on Washington Street, the department wrote. The chase came to an end when the driver rammed into an occupied car on the 900 block, they said.

The victims, identified only as a mother and her 4-year-old son, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Reading Hospital, authorities added.

The suspect, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene. He had not been officially identified or formally charged as of the afternoon on Friday, Feb. 3, though police said he was wanted in Montgomery County for a parole violation.

