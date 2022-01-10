Resident Pistol-Whipped In Berks County Armed Robbery: Police

A resident was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery in Berks County, authorities said.

It all went down in a house on Hafer Road in Leesport around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Central Berks Police Department.

Two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts broke into the home, and pistol-whipped a resident, who was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.

A gun was fired during the robbery, but none of the victims were struck by it, authorities said.

The suspects fled from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Berks Regional Police Department at 610-926-2999.

