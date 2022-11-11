Contact Us
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Reading police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot in the gut early this morning on a quiet suburban street.
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. 

First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. 

There, a 40-year-old woman had been shot in the stomach, officials said. She was rushed to the Reading Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, they added. 

Her exact condition is unclear, but police said the wound did not appear life-threatening. 

The shooting remains under investigation, police said. 

