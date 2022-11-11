Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say.

First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release.

There, a 40-year-old woman had been shot in the stomach, officials said. She was rushed to the Reading Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, they added.

Her exact condition is unclear, but police said the wound did not appear life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

