Reading Police Arrest 3 In Gun Trafficking Sting, Officials Say

Three adults are in custody and multiple weapons were seized following a gun trafficking sting in Berks County, according to authorities.

Reading police executed two search warrants at homes on the 500 block of South 18th Street and the 1500 block of North 14th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun running, the department said in a release.

Two men and a woman, all Reading residents, were charged in connection with the bust, officials said.

Ilsa Villanueva-Torres, 45, was booked on four counts of straw-purchasing firearms and related offenses, police said.

Eliam Torres-Villanueva, 21, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possessing an instrument of crime, authorities wrote.

Vincent Campbell, 18, was booked on 12 counts of illegal gun possession, two counts of unlicensed carry, and two counts of receiving stolen property, police said.

Reading police did not detail the investigation or the cause given to obtain the warrants.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.