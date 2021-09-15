Reading Mayor Makes 'Community Call To Action' Following Influx Of Shootings

Reading Mayor Eddie Morán issued a "community call to action" Wednesday in light of the recent influx of shootings in the city.

With increased police patrols, residents' support, and participation from non-profit organizations, faith-based communities, and neighborhood associations, Morán aims to "restore peace," he said in a statement.

A 45-year-old woman was shot multiple times in front of her home in the 1200 block of Cotton Street on Tuesday night, Reading police said.

On Monday, two teen boys were struck by gunfire while walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street. One of the boys was left in critical condition.

Later that night, a 32-year-old man was sitting in the 1100 block of Moss Street when shots were fired and he was struck in the head by shrapnel, authorities said.

Over the weekend, 23-year-old Cesar López-Moncada was arrested on reckless endangerment charges after shots were fired on North 9th and Walnut Streets, police said.

On Sept. 8, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg trying to break up a fight outside Italian Garden Bar and Restaurant on Penn Street, authorities said. Jeremy Galindez was identified as the shooter and taken into custody on Sept. 9 on aggravated assault charges.

“Nothing is more important to my Administration than keeping residents safe from senseless violence and restoring peace in our neighborhoods. Senseless violence, especially instances where firearms are used, is wholly unacceptable," Moran said.

"For this reason, the Reading Police Department has stepped up patrols and community outreach in neighborhoods where we have experienced violence in the last several days and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. The RPD took proactive measures to investigate all leads, gather intelligence on suspects, and brief my office daily," he added.

The majority of the shootings have yet to result in any arrests by police.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the shootings to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

"If you see something suspicious, call Reading police at 610-655-6116. If you see something in real-time, don’t record it and post it on social media," officials said, "because that leads to retaliation."

Moran noted he will be meeting next week with members of the city council for a "priorities summit."

"At that time, I will ask every member of Council to also identify community groups within their districts and help us engage with them directly," Moran said.

"We will also look to schedule community forums to hear from members of the public and to share with them valuable resources while establishing relationships through our Community Engagement Officer, Lt. Lance Lillis."

