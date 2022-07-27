Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Reading Man Learns His Fate For Fathering Two Kids With 12-Year-Old Girl

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
gavel
gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/VBlock

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Tuesday, July 26 for repeatedly leaving the country to have a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl, with whom he later fathered two children, federal authorities said.

Valentin Ortiz, 73, of Reading, was sentenced to five years and eleven months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.

Ortiz was convicted in November 2021 of one count of travel in foreign commerce with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

The charges arose from an investigation that began when Ortiz, a naturalized US citizen, applied to bring his spouse to the country by filing paperwork with US Citizenship and Immigration Services in June 2018, Romero said.

He had listed the date of their marriage as August 2013, when she was 18 and he was 65, authorities said.

Investigators later discovered that beginning in 2007, when Ortiz was 59 and the victim was only 12 years old, he pursued and maintained a sexual relationship with her when he traveled to the Dominican Republic.

This relationship led to the victim becoming pregnant with their two children when she was 13 and 15 years old, respectively, authorities said.

“Valentin Ortiz is a sexual predator who targeted a very young and vulnerable victim, traveling internationally so he could prey on this child without the same legal consequences as he might face in the United States,” US Attorney Romero said.

“But as a US citizen, he is prohibited from engaging in such abhorrent conduct abroad, and accordingly, he has now been held accountable for his crimes.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Josh A. Davison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.