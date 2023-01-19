Reading High Schooler Knocked Out, Robbed: Report

A student at Reading High School was beaten unconscious during an apparent robbery in a school hallway, WFMZ reports.

The assault, which Reading police say was caught on video, occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, per the report.

The clip shows six male students approach the victim before knocking him to the ground, WFMZ wrote. They continued to kick the victim's head and body before taking his shoes and cell phone and leaving the area, authorities told the outlet.

The student, whose name and age have not been reported, was rushed to Reading Hospital in an unknown condition.

Leonardo Matute, an 18-year-old student, was taken into custody by campus security and later arrested, WFMZ reports.

Court records show he's charged with felony robbery and aggravated assault, among other offenses. Matute remains in the Berks County lockup in lieu of a $75,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb. 3.

Reading Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

Click here for the full report from WFMZ.com.

