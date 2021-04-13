Reading Firefighters Rescue Unconcious Woman From House

Reading firefighters rescued an unconscious woman from a smoke-filled house Friday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived to find the Spring Street house on fire with smoke showing from the front door and basement around 9 a.m., according to Reading Fire Department.

While firefighters were extinguishing the fire in the basement, an unconscious woman was found on the 2nd floor, authorities said.

Crews quickly freed the woman and transferred her to EMS for medical treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

