Reading Family Displaced Following Late Night Roof Fire In 2.5 Story Home

A Reading family has been displaced from their home after a roof fire damaged their 2 and a half story home late Monday night, authorities said.

When local firefighters arrived at a home on Church Street around 11:25 p.m., they found that the blaze had advanced to the 2nd floor where the fire was found to have entered the void spaces in the back wall and was traveling vertically, according to Reading Fire Department.

Crews operating on the 3rd floor found fire running the peak of the roof, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the attic around 11:50 p.m. before it spread to the front of the home and neighboring houses, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported, and the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family with temporary housing.

