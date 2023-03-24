Reading Chocolate Factory Explosion: What We Know

Several people were hospitalized and others reported missing in an explosion at a West Reading chocolate factory Friday, March 24, according to developing reports.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion and flames that broke out at RM Palmer Company around 5 p.m. According to the New York Times, six patients were hospitalized at Reading Hospital.

Videos circulating on social media show the explosion on 2nd Avenue.

RM Palmer Company was founded in 1948, and is known for making seasonal chocolate novelties, its website says.

