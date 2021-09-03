Police Seek Angry Berks Woman Who Spit On Another Driver In Route 61 Road Rage Incident

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say was screaming profanities at a driver and spit in his face after cutting him off near State Route 61, authorities said.

The woman was behind the wheel of a red Suzuki sedan when she cut in front of another driver, who was operating a tractor-trailer on the northbound side of the highway near Lowland Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Tilden Township Police Department.

The woman then jumped out of her sedan and walked towards the man's truck, where she climbed up onto the driver's side door, police said.

The "irate" woman pounded on the man's window while screaming profanities, police said.

She then reportedly opened the driver's side door to scream in the man's face, police said.

She then spit saliva directly in the man's face several times while he was on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information as to the identity of the woman, to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.

