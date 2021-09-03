Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek Angry Berks Woman Who Spit On Another Driver In Route 61 Road Rage Incident

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Tilden police are looking to identify this woman who they say was screaming profanities at a driver, and spit in his face after she reportedly cut in front of him near State Route 61.
Tilden police are looking to identify this woman who they say was screaming profanities at a driver, and spit in his face after she reportedly cut in front of him near State Route 61. Photo Credit: Tilden Township Police Department

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say was screaming profanities at a driver and spit in his face after cutting him off near State Route 61, authorities said.

The woman was behind the wheel of a red Suzuki sedan when she cut in front of another driver, who was operating a tractor-trailer on the northbound side of the highway near Lowland Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Tilden Township Police Department.

The woman then jumped out of her sedan and walked towards the man's truck, where she climbed up onto the driver's side door, police said.

The "irate" woman pounded on the man's window while screaming profanities, police said.

She then reportedly opened the driver's side door to scream in the man's face, police said.

She then spit saliva directly in the man's face several times while he was on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information as to the identity of the woman, to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.