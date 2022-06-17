Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Police Nab Man Wanted For 5 Robberies Across Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon Counties

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Hezekiah Gingerich
Hezekiah Gingerich Photo Credit: Berks County Jail

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with five robberies across Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties, authorities said.

Hezekiah S. Gingerich's latest stop was the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township (Berks County), where he robbed a person at gunpoint around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, local police said. 

The Narvon man had robbed the same store on May 18, along with stores in Robeson Township (Berks County), Elizabeth Township (Lancaster County), and Cornwall Borough (Lebanon County), police said.

A Brecknock Township police officer says the man's description and car were broadcasted to Berks and Lancaster County police units.

Then around 8:20 p.m., two East Cocalico Township police officers stopped a vehicle carrying a man who matched the description of the suspect, as well as the vehicle involved in the robbery, they said.

Cumru Township police also provided store surveillance photos, which ultimately led to Gingerich's arrest.

Gingerich allegedly admitted to all five robberies, police said.

He was arraigned and remanded to Berks County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

