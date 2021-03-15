Police: Berks Driver Yelling Racial Slurs Arrested For Striking Woman, Almost Hitting Officers

A Berks County driver is in police custody after he knocked a woman down, and almost struck officers over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Bern Road Saturday on reports of a man -- later identified as Jason S. Smith, 46,-- allegedly yelling racial slurs and refusing to leave the premises, according to Wyomissing police.

Smith then fled the scene in a black convertible Mercedes Benz, police said.

Smith was later seen speeding through a crowded parking lot where he struck a woman and knocked her to the ground, police said.

While Smith attempted to flee a second time, he attempted to run down officers who moved away from the car, police said.

A witness was able to get the registration of Smith's car, which allowed police to put out a "be on (the) look-out" alert, police said.

Not long after, State police in Hamburg received calls for the matching vehicle driving recklessly on Route 61 North, police said.

State Police reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, but Smith refused to stop, police said.

Eventually, Smith was captured and placed in custody by State Police in Schuylkill Haven, police said.

Smith is expected to have disorderly conduct, aggravated assault charges and more filed by Wyomissing police and State Police-Hamburg.

