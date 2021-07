A small plane skidded off the runway at Reading Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m., 6abc reports.

A report by Fire Alerts of Berks County said there were nine people on board. Authorities have not confirmed that number or any injuries.

Details surrounding the cause of the incident were not made public.

