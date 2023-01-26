Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car.

Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.

At some point after the stop, police said they obtained a warrant to search Young's car, though they did not say why. Investigators executing the warrant claimed they found 275 grams of cocaine, 470 grams of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin, 115 grams of marijuana, and more than 90 Xanax tablets in the vehicle.

Also recovered were a .45 caliber Taurus and a 9mm Smith and Wesson, the latter of which had been reported stolen in Philly, police added.

Young faces eight felony counts including receiving stolen property, firearm possession, and drug trafficking. He remains in the Berks County lockup after failing to post $500,000 bail and will return to court on Feb. 21, according to court records.

