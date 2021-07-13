Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
PD: Berks County Man Admits Fatally Shooting Woman Inside Muhlenberg Apartment

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Todd Talarico
Todd Talarico Photo Credit: Muhlenburg Police Department

A Berks County man was arrested on homicide charges after he admitted to police he fatally shot a 41-year-old woman in her Muhlenberg apartment, authorities said.

Todd Talarico, 46, of Muhlenberg Township, is also accused of fleeing across the state in Elise Moyer's vehicle, according to the Muhlenberg Police Department.

Muhlenberg Township police were contacted Monday by police in Columbia County after they stopped Talarico in Moyer's car, police said.

Talarico told officers Moyer was dead in her apartment, authorities said.

In response, officers went to Moyer's apartment in the 2500 block of Kutztown Road and found her dead in a bedroom with gunshot wounds, police said.

Talarico then admitted to shooting Moyer twice and cleaning up the bedroom, police said. 

He reportedly discarded the firearm in a storm drain in Reading, which was later recovered by police, authorities said.

Talarico was charged with criminal homicide and related offenses, and remanded to Berks County Prison with bail denied.

His preliminary is set for July 26 before Magisterial District Judge Dean R. Patton, court records show.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Muhlenberg police at 610-929-5454.

