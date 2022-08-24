Passerby Spots Body Schuylkill River: Report

A body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County, WFMZ reports.

Pennsylvania State Police and local rescue crews were first called to the scene in Union Township on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a passerby spotted the unidentified body, the outlet says.

It wasn't until around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 that responders were able to find the body entangled in some trees, according to the outlet.

Further information about the person's identity and cause of death was not immediately known because an autopsy had not yet been completed.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.