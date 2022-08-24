Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Passerby Spots Body Schuylkill River: Report

Nicole Acosta
An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County.
An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County. Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar

A body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County, WFMZ reports.

Pennsylvania State Police and local rescue crews were first called to the scene in Union Township on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a passerby spotted the unidentified body, the outlet says.

It wasn't until around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 that responders were able to find the body entangled in some trees, according to the outlet. 

Further information about the person's identity and cause of death was not immediately known because an autopsy had not yet been completed.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

