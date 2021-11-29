Contact Us
PA State Rep. Mark Gillen Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rep. Mark Gillen
Rep. Mark Gillen Photo Credit: PA State Rep. Mark Gillen/Facebook

Pennsylvania State Representative Mark Gillen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office.

“I recently was exposed to, tested for, and learned I have contracted the COVID-19 virus," Gillen said in a statement released Monday. “I currently am experiencing mild symptoms and plan to work from home while I remain in quarantine."

Gillen, 66, noted that he was exposed to and tested positive for the virus while traveling out of Pennsylvania. He added that it will have no effect on his staff or colleagues.

“My offices in Harrisburg and in our district will remain open as I remain in quarantine.”

Gillen, a Republican, was elected to represent the 128th Congressional District in 2010.

The district covers parts of Berks and Lancaster counties.

