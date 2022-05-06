PA Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman Picks Up, Throws Officer Onto Ground: Authorities

A 36-year-old Berks County man knocked a pregnant woman to the ground and punched her in the head before throwing a police officer trying to arrest him over his shoulder and throwing him to the ground, breaking his elbow, authorities said.

The victim — who was six months pregnant — and Karay Prinice Hudson had gotten into a fight when he knocked her to the ground sometime before 9 p.m. on the 400 block of South 3rd Avenue on May 1, West Reading police said.

The woman fell to her rear and caught her fall with her elbows, but Hudson then struck her several times in the head with a closed fist, police said.

When police arrived, the victim pointed to a man, later identified as Hudson, walking away from them with another woman in the 300 block of South 3rd Avenue, and identified him as the assailant.

Hudson refused to cooperate with police trying to talk to him and wouldn't provide any information. After several attempts to verbally get Hudson to cooperate, the officers told Hudson he was under investigative detention and tried to detain him with handcuffs. Hudson immediately resisted and began to pull away from the officers, police said.

A struggle ensued between the officers and Hudson, who picked one of the officers off the ground and threw him over his shoulder into the street, West Reading police said.

The other officer continued to try to arrest Hudson, who only continued to resist, police said. He could not physically be controlled.

The officers then used less-lethal force and were eventually able to gain of control of Hudson and handcuff him. A search turned up a small amount of marijuana and further investigation revealed that, during the initial domestic incident, Hudson and the victim entered into an argument.

Hudson was transported to be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, disorderly conduct and more, police said.

Due to Hudson's actions, the female victim suffered a scrape to her elbow and one WRPD Officer sustained a broken elbow.

