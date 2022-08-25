Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PA Man Sentenced In Crash That Killed Tow Truck Driver On I-78 In Berks Co.

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Allen Putman
Allen Putman Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

A 31-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to two to seven years in state prison for his role in a crash that claimed the life of a tow truck driver on I-78 in Berks County, authorities said.

Allen Putman, of Johnstown, previously pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, and DUI for the July 21, 2020, crash that left 29-year-old Tyler A. Laudenslager dead, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Laudenslager was working a roadside assistance call on the shoulder of the highway in Bethel Township when Putman's vehicle struck and killed him, investigators said.

It was later determined that Putman was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

He apparently apologized in the courtroom, adding he "wouldn't wish this on anybody," WFMZ reports.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.