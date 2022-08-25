PA Man Sentenced In Crash That Killed Tow Truck Driver On I-78 In Berks Co.

A 31-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to two to seven years in state prison for his role in a crash that claimed the life of a tow truck driver on I-78 in Berks County, authorities said.

Allen Putman, of Johnstown, previously pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, and DUI for the July 21, 2020, crash that left 29-year-old Tyler A. Laudenslager dead, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Laudenslager was working a roadside assistance call on the shoulder of the highway in Bethel Township when Putman's vehicle struck and killed him, investigators said.

It was later determined that Putman was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

He apparently apologized in the courtroom, adding he "wouldn't wish this on anybody," WFMZ reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.