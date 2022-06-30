Contact Us
PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
David Crossett
David Crossett Photo Credit: PA State Police (Facebook)/inset: David Crossett(LinkedIn)

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said.

David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Berks County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead after crews pulled him from under the tree, police said.

