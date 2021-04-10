PA Ex-Doctor Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Boys, Secretly Recording People In Bathroom

An ex-doctor from Pennsylvania is accused of sexually abusing two boys and secretly recording others as they used his bathroom.

Justin S. Rutherford, 32, of Douglassville, was charged with rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, possession of child pornography, and more, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation began on July 17 when the Berks County Detective’s Office received a tip from a state hotline that said a 13-year-old teenage boy was secretly captured by a hidden camera while showering at a friend's house, authorities said.

The boy told Amity Township police, in the presence of his mother, that he noticed a "black cube" with a "faint blue light" plugged into a wall outlet while inside the second-floor bathroom of the home on Pleasant View Drive, according to the DA's office.

He believed it was possibly a camera.

The boy called his mom and sent her photos of the device. After researching online, she reportedly told him to take the "cube."

The victim also told another boy in the home, and they both left with the device.

In a July 20 interview with caseworkers from the Berks County Children and Youth Services, Rutherford and his wife both denied knowing they had a camera installed in their second-floor bathroom, the DA's office said.

A device search warrant served on July 27, discovered that the "black cube" had a camera and SD card, they said.

Investigators found approximately 2,822 videos and 1,400 pictures, dating back to 2018. There were numerous videos that showed unsuspecting guests and family members in various states of undress while using the bathroom, authorities said.

They were able to positively identify six juvenile and two adult victims who were captured in some state of undress while using the toilet or taking a shower in the bathroom.

The camera appeared to be motion-activated -- meaning no recorded sound -- and had the capability of being viewed live through a cell phone application, authorities said.

A house search warrant served on Aug. 10 found a second "black cube" inside a nightstand, close to where Rutherford sleeps, according to investigators.

During the investigation, authorities spoke to two boys who said they were sexually abused and assaulted by him.

On August 31, 2021, a juvenile male victim told investigators that he was at Rutherford's house in May 2021, where he provided the boy with alcohol and marijuana.

The boy said he felt intoxicated and fell asleep. That's when Rutherford sexually assaulted him, authorities said.

On Sept. 1, a 16-year-old boy told investigators that Rutherford started sexually abusing him when he was around 11-years-old and it continued up until July 2021, the DA's office said.

Charges were filed against Rutherford on Friday. He was then apprehended at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Rutherford is housed in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia, pending extradition back to Berks County.

Rutherford was a family medicine doctor at Tower Health in Reading, according to his bio on TheLadders and U.S News & World Report.

A spokesperson for Tower Health told NBC10 that he was terminated.

Rutherford had been in practice between three and five years.

Detectives are still attempting to identify additional victims who were captured undressed by the camera inside Rutherford's bathroom.

