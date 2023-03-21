Contact Us
Overturned Truck Closes Rt. 222 In Berks County

Mac Bullock
The Rt. 222 spill in Berks County on March 21, 2023.
The Rt. 222 spill in Berks County on March 21, 2023. Photo Credit: Facebook/Northern Berks Regional Police Department

Traffic slowed in Berks County on Tuesday as emergency workers responded to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Route 222, authorities said. 

It happened near the intersection with Schaeffer Road in Blandon before 10 a.m. on March 21, said Northern Berks Regional Police in a statement. Both the northbound lane of the highway and Schaeffer Road were shut down through the morning as crews worked, they added. 

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, NBRPD told Daily Voice the highway was re-opened.

Authorities have not said what caused the truck to overturn, nor did they report any injuries as a result of the wreck.  

