Overturned Truck Closes Rt. 222 In Berks County

Traffic slowed in Berks County on Tuesday as emergency workers responded to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Route 222, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection with Schaeffer Road in Blandon before 10 a.m. on March 21, said Northern Berks Regional Police in a statement. Both the northbound lane of the highway and Schaeffer Road were shut down through the morning as crews worked, they added.

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, NBRPD told Daily Voice the highway was re-opened.

Authorities have not said what caused the truck to overturn, nor did they report any injuries as a result of the wreck.

