One Stabbed In Reading City Park: Authorities

Nicole Acosta
Reading City Park
Reading City Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A person was stabbed in a Berks County park, authorities confirmed.

The unidentified male victim was stabbed during a fight near the basketball court in Reading City Park around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, according to WFMZ.

He was taken to Reading Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, police said in a short statement released to Daily Voice.

"We are still working to confirm a suspect description," they added. "There is no ongoing threat to public safety."

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

