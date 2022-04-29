Contact Us
Police & Fire

One Shot In Reading, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me
One person was shot Thursday, April 28 in Reading, authorities said.
One person was shot Thursday, April 28 in Reading, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

One person was shot Thursday, April 28 in Reading, authorities said.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the shooting, which broke out between Marion Street and Spring Street around 6:35 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The officer found a male gunshot victim, who was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

No further information was being released by the police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.

