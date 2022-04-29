One Shot In Reading, Police Say

One person was shot Thursday, April 28 in Reading, authorities said.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the shooting, which broke out between Marion Street and Spring Street around 6:35 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The officer found a male gunshot victim, who was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

No further information was being released by the police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.

