Berks Daily Voice
One Dead, One Hurt In Berks County Motorcycle Crash

Nicole Acosta
Motorcycle
Motorcycle Photo Credit: Pixabay

One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said.

A car was turning left from Fourth Street onto Route 100 in Bally when the motorcycle, going south on Route 100, struck the car around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, WFMZ reports citing state police.

The motorcyclist, Robert Snyder, 32, of Pottstown, died at 2:20 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

An autopsy will be performed on Sept. 21 to determine the cause of death. The manner of death is accident.

The extent of the other person's injuries was not immediately known.

