One person died in a fire that broke out in a Reading apartment, WFMZ reports.

Firefighters were called to the building on the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the outlet says.

The building was left uninhabitable and the deadly fire remains under investigation.

