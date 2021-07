A multi-vehicle crash, including commercial trucks, halted traffic for hours on I-78 in Berks County Wednesday night, reports say.

Multiple people were treated for injuries in the collision that occurred around 5 p.m. in Greenwich Township, WFMZ reports citing officials.

The highway reopened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after shutting down Exit 29 to Hamburg, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.