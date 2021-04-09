Motorcyclist Charged In Reading Hit-Run Crash That Injured 2 Kids

A motorcyclist has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left two kids injured in Southeast Reading on Tuesday.

Maximo Serrano-Garcia, 75, was riding a white three-wheel motorcycle and traveling West on Perkiomen Ave when he struck an 8- year-old and 14-year-old while they were crossing the street at South 18th Street around 6:45 p.m., City of Reading police said.

The children were transported to Reading Hospital and Hershey Medical Center for medical treatment in stable condition, authorities said.

"I want to thank Police Chief Richard Tornielli and the rest of the Police Department for their excellent work investigating and promptly identifying and charging the suspect," Mayor Eddie Morán said in a statement released Friday.

"As I allow the justice system to run its course, I will continue praying for the children’s quick recovery, and for peace and healing for their family.

Serrano-García was taken into custody Thursday and charged with accidents involving death or serious injury, accidents involving death or serious injury while not properly licensed, duty to provide aid, violation of class of license, and violation of driving at a safe speed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.