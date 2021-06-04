Man Wanted For Robbery In Reading Leads Police On Pursuit Through Route 222, Crashes Car

A man wanted by police for a robbery in Reading lead officers on a pursuit last week through Route 222 and crashed his car into a median, leaving his passenger injured in an attempt to flee from police, authorities said.

Officers spotted Chad M. Goldsborough, 28, leaving a convenience store and attempted to make a traffic stop in the afternoon of March 31, according to the Wyomissing Police Department.

Goldsborough apparently denied officers' requests to stop and led them on a brief high-speed pursuit from Route 222 to Route 12, where his car crashed into the median, police said.

Goldsborough then jumped out of the car and left his injured female passenger in the car, police said.

He then led officers on a foot chase to the railroad tracks, where they were able to capture him, police said.

The injured woman was taken to Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Goldsborough was arraigned and committed to Berks County Prison on a host of charges.

