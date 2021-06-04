Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Robbery In Reading Leads Police On Pursuit Through Route 222, Crashes Car

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Chad M. Goldsborough
Chad M. Goldsborough Photo Credit: Wyomissing Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A man wanted by police for a robbery in Reading lead officers on a pursuit last week through Route 222 and crashed his car into a median, leaving his passenger injured in an attempt to flee from police, authorities said.

Officers spotted Chad M. Goldsborough, 28, leaving a convenience store and attempted to make a traffic stop in the afternoon of March 31, according to the Wyomissing Police Department.

Goldsborough apparently denied officers' requests to stop and led them on a brief high-speed pursuit from Route 222 to Route 12, where his car crashed into the median, police said.

Goldsborough then jumped out of the car and left his injured female passenger in the car, police said.

He then led officers on a foot chase to the railroad tracks, where they were able to capture him, police said.

The injured woman was taken to Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Goldsborough was arraigned and committed to Berks County Prison on a host of charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.