Man Threatens PA Judges He'll Be Like 'School Shooter In Courtroom,' DA Says

A 28-year-old New York man who is awaiting the outcome of a court case, is facing additional charges after threatening two Berks County judges, authorities said.

Tyrel R. Smith, 28, of the Bronx, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment for calling a judge's wife and court administrators on Nov. 9 because his court case is "taking too long," according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

He told one judge's wife in a message that he knows their address, to which the wife responded by notifying Berks County court administration, authorities said.

Soon after, he left two "threatening" voicemail messages with court administration. In the first message, he identified two judges and threatened that he's "going to be like a school shooter in the courtroom," the DA's office said.

He also mentioned that he has a 9mm Ruger and will "shoot the person at the front door" and "work his way up to the courtroom," according to authorities. “The next scene is murder," he allegedly added.

In the second voicemail message, Smith said that he does not believe in the judicial system and Berks County authorities have no jurisdiction, investigators said.

He emphasizes that he is not attempting to kill anyone, but that if necessary, he will murder someone in order for authorities to understand, according to the DA's office.

Smith reportedly added that he "has never hunted humans", but he "swears to God he’s ready for it."

He also threatens to kill his ex-girlfriend and the case that is currently pending in Berks County Court of Common Pleas, authorities said.

Smith then gave his address in the Bronx and suggested that law enforcement come to his front door, according to investigators.

Smith was apprehended without incident at his Bronx apartment around 11:30 p.m. the same day, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was taken into custody and sent to the Eric M. Taylor Center in Queens pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Smith was scheduled to appear in the Berks County Court of Common Pleas the next morning (Wednesday, Nov. 10) for arraignment on terroristic threats and harassment charges stemming from a case assigned by the Reading Police Department, authorities said.

Smith was scheduled to appear in Bronx Supreme Court on Wednesday in connection with the extradition proceeding.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.