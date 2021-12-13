Contact Us
Man Shot Multiple Times After Fight Inside Reading Apartment: Police

Nicole Acosta
Reading PD
Reading PD Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department

Police are looking for a gunman who is suspected of firing multiple shots at another man after a fight inside a Reading apartment Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 1200 North 11th around 3 pm., found Altrick McNeil, 41, with three gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said.

Investigators learned he was assaulted during a fight in an apartment. When McNeil went to leave the home, he was shot three times by an unknown person standing in the hallway, police said.

McNeil was "uncooperative with investigators" and is in custody for a warrant out of North Carolina, Tornielli said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610 -655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County 877-373-9913.

