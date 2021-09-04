Man Falsely Reported Fire At Berks Co. Bar & Grill After Being Refused Alcohol Service

A Schuylkill County man falsely reported a fire to 911 dispatchers after being refused alcohol service for being highly intoxicated at a Berks County bar & grill last month, authorities said.

David Reynolds, 47, of Orwigsburg called 911 to report that he saw the kitchen of Westy Bar & Grill on West State Street up in flames around 4 p.m. on March 2, according to the Tilden Township Police Department.

Reynolds told dispatchers he noticed the fire after he finished his dinner and left the Hamburg establishment. He said there were still diners inside, police said.

Reynolds apparently gave a specific first and last name to 911 dispatchers despite his personal cell phone number showing up on the dispatcher's screen, police said.

When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, they did not see any sign of a fire or smoke, police said.

Employees told police that a man who had just left the establishment must have been the one who called 911, police said.

Reynolds had apparently been refused service by the bartender for being "under the influence," police said.

Employees also said Reynolds threatened to tow and key a worker's car, according to police.

Prior to the 911 call, Reynolds called the business, to which his caller ID showed the name "Dave Reynolds.," police said.

Police found that the phone number resonating with the name "Dave Reynolds" was the same number that had dialed 911, police said.

When officers called Reynolds, he advised police that he had been at the bar & grill but had nothing to do with the 911 call, police said.

After multiple witness interviews, a review of video surveillance footage, and 911 records, including the 911 audio itself, it was determined that Reynolds was the one who had made the 911 call, police said.

A criminal complaint and affidavit were filed against Reynolds on Thursday for one 1 misdemeanor count of false alarms to agencies of public safety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 before Magisterial District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose in Hamburg.

