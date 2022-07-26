Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Drove Recklessly Through PA Shopping Center Lot To Get Attention Of Police

Nicole Acosta
John Martin Jr.
John Martin Jr. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Caernarvon Township Police Department

A 53-year-old driver is facing several charges after driving recklessly through a busy Pennsylvania shopping center in an attempt to attract the attention of police, authorities said.

John Martin Jr. apparently sped off Route 23 into the Morgantown Crossings Shopping Plaza in Berks County and drove into a retention basin, blowing out one of his tires around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Caernarvon Township police said.

Martin, of East Earl, managed to free his car and continued driving through the crowded parking lot before stopping outside the Walmart store, police said.

When officers approached him, he explained that he was trying to get their attention because "no one would listen to him," they said.

Martin has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, in addition to reckless and careless driving, records show.

He was sent to county jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to court papers. 

